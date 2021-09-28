Ex-Imo Governor To Challenge Attorney-General, Malami's Take Over Of Case With Mistress – Lawyer

This was contained in a statement by his legal counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, made available to SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 28, 2021

Former Imo State Governor, Ikedi Ohakim, has challenged the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja that granted permission to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami to take over the trial of the case relating to nude videos of Ms Chinyere Amuchinwa.

This was contained in a statement by his legal counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, made available to SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

Ikedi Ohakim

According to the statement titled, “AGF taking over case of Dr Ikedi Ohakim is erroneous”, Ohakim stated that the matter with Amuchinwa was cooked by critics to dent his outstanding image.

While he vowed that the matter would be addressed legally, he, then questioned the involvement of the AGF in the case.

SaharaReporters reported that the court fixed October 21, 2021, for the arraignment of Ohakim, for allegedly threatening to release the nude photos of an Abuja-based woman, Amuchienwa.

“Justice Taiwo Taiwo ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to take over the prosecution of case from the Inspector-General of Police.”

Reacting, the statement by Ejimakor, read, “This press release pertains to a ruling yesterday by a Federal High Court in Abuja granting leave to the Attorney-General of the Federation to take over prosecution Dr Ikedi Ohakim over a matter relating to nude videos of one Chinyere Amuchinwa.

“Having considered the ramifications of this ruling, we now wish to inform the public that while we continue to abide in respects for decisions of Courts, this very ruling will be promptly challenged in all appropriate fora, because it bears no relevance to the material particulars of the dispute.

“At worst, the ruling created false impressions that, in the course of time, will be fully dealt with. Meanwhile, the emphasis needs to be made that this whole saga persists because Dr Ohakim, as a former Governor and politically exposed, has detractors that have latched on this case to tarnish his stellar reputation.

“For avoidance of doubt, the said Chinyere Amuchinwa is already a defendant before an FCT High on the same set of facts that the Federal High Court made the instant ruling against Dr Ohakim. This development should have foreclosed this later ruling because, at law, Dr Ohakim cannot lawfully face trial on the same set of facts upon which Ms Amuchinwa was already facing trial.

“It is also pertinent to note that these Charges were already discontinued by the complainants (Nigeria Police) before someone suddenly materialised from the office of the Attorney-General, insisting on taking over the case.

“In particular, Ms Amuchinwa is facing trial because official police forensic evidence revealed that she was the one that produced the nude video she had accused Dr Ohakim of photoshopping. So, one wonders why a Court should rule that Dr Ohakim will stand trial on a matter upon which forensic evidence had exonerated him.

“Further, this Court ruling seemingly ignored the long and twisted history of the case. In addition to the damning forensic evidence on the nude video, the other reason Nigerian Police Force discontinued the related Charges against Dr Ohakim was when they became aware that the Charges were brought in flagrant disobedience of an extant order of a competent court.

“In the light of the above, we are convinced that this very ruling was made per incuriam (in manifest error) and will thus not survive the avalanche of the legal challenges that will be brought to bear, sooner than later.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Again, Court Adjourns Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha's Trial To October 21
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Molestation: Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha Appears In Court Today
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Adoke Scandal: Nigerian Police Forward Probe Report To Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Ilaje/Ese Odo Bye Election: Court Fixes June 2 & 16 for Motion and Substantive Hearing Suit
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Impunity As Former Governor Peter Obi’s Dubious Crime- Fighting Posture Shielded His Relations By Mokwe
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Benin NBA Protests Judicial Workers’ Strike
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Kogi University Faculty Dean, Demand N20million
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Probe National Youth Service’s Advice To Corps Members To Prepare Ransoms While Travelling
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Vows To Declare Biafra Like IPOB If Northern President Emerges In 2023
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Oyo Resident Kills Mother For Refusing To Give Him Food
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Court Fixes October 15 To Hear Anti-graft Agency, EFCC's Suit Against Kogi Government Over N20billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Makes Fresh Appointments For Federal Agencies, ICPC, RMAFC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Air Force Jet Mistakenly Bombs Civilians In Another North-East Community
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara Government House, Ministries Deserted As Governor Matawalle Continues Family Visit In US
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Accident Tanker Carrying Adulterated Fuel Explodes In Rivers State, Scores Feared Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Exposed: Millions Of Naira Disappear As National Human Rights Commission Awards Project To Mysterious Contractor In Jigawa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Again, Court Adjourns Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha's Trial To October 21
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Scholars In Germany Seek To Deploy Skills To Build Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad