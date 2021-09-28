Fulani Herdsmen Are Planning To Kill Us All—Tiv Traditional Rulers In Benue Raise The Alarm

Traditional rulers from 14 local government areas in Benue State have alleged that there are plans by Fulani herdsmen to eliminate people across three states.

The traditional rulers, who represent the Tiv people in the state, alleged that the plan is to kill all their people in Benue, Taraba, and Nasarawa states.

File Photo

They made the allegation on Tuesday when they paid a visit to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

According to the spokesperson for the group, Chief Daniel Abomtse, Tiv people are constantly being driven away from their homes and farmlands by Fulani herdsmen.

He, however, alleged that the murderous actions are carried out with the support of the "authorities in those states".

They, therefore, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the safe return of displaced Tiv people and the land that had been taken from them.

Ortom described the treatment of “some parts of the country" by the Buhari-led government as "uncalled for”.

According to the governor, over 1.5 million persons are at the internally displaced persons' camps, leading to a food crisis in the state.