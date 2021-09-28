Ogun Governor, Deputy, House Speaker Relocate Abroad, Abandon State Functions

Abiodun was said to have travelled out of the country shortly after his late father’s burial.

by Saharareporters, new York Sep 28, 2021

There are concerns in Ogun State after the three highest positions of civil authority were left vacant for several days.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and the Speaker of House, Olakunle Oluomo, reportedly left the state to run without requisite constitutional authorities as they toured different countries in Europe and America.

Governor Dapo Abiodun

Abiodun was said to have travelled out of the country shortly after his late father’s burial.

According to People Gazette, the governor was last seen two weeks ago when he departed for London and it was unclear when he planned to return to the state.

The governor had also paid a visit to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Multiple sources close to the governor said Abiodun, Salako-Oyedele and Oluomo were still away as of Monday night.

Salako-Oyedele was said to have undergone surgery and was hibernating in London; while Oluomo was said to have left the state to attend a conference in the United States of America.

The governor was said to have handed over to the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, instead of the deputy governor.

The action reportedly angered Salako-Oyedele, who also took a trip to London.

An official said Abiodun appeared to be suffering from an ailment about which he had been reluctant to publicly admit.

The governor reportedly flew in doctors from abroad without disclosing how much was spent from state coffers to settle the bill.

Salako-Oyedele was also said to be in London for a surgical operation and scheduled medical check-up. The claims are yet to be confirmed.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Probe National Youth Service’s Advice To Corps Members To Prepare Ransoms While Travelling
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Vows To Declare Biafra Like IPOB If Northern President Emerges In 2023
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Court Fixes October 15 To Hear Anti-graft Agency, EFCC's Suit Against Kogi Government Over N20billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Makes Fresh Appointments For Federal Agencies, ICPC, RMAFC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Zamfara Government House, Ministries Deserted As Governor Matawalle Continues Family Visit In US
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Exposed: Millions Of Naira Disappear As National Human Rights Commission Awards Project To Mysterious Contractor In Jigawa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Kogi University Faculty Dean, Demand N20million
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Probe National Youth Service’s Advice To Corps Members To Prepare Ransoms While Travelling
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Vows To Declare Biafra Like IPOB If Northern President Emerges In 2023
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Oyo Resident Kills Mother For Refusing To Give Him Food
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Court Fixes October 15 To Hear Anti-graft Agency, EFCC's Suit Against Kogi Government Over N20billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Makes Fresh Appointments For Federal Agencies, ICPC, RMAFC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Air Force Jet Mistakenly Bombs Civilians In Another North-East Community
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara Government House, Ministries Deserted As Governor Matawalle Continues Family Visit In US
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Accident Tanker Carrying Adulterated Fuel Explodes In Rivers State, Scores Feared Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Exposed: Millions Of Naira Disappear As National Human Rights Commission Awards Project To Mysterious Contractor In Jigawa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Again, Court Adjourns Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha's Trial To October 21
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Scholars In Germany Seek To Deploy Skills To Build Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad