Police Arrest 42 Shiites In Abuja After Disrupting Procession With Gunshots

by Saharareporters, new York Sep 28, 2021

No fewer than 42 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) have been arrested by the police over a procession the IMN members, otherwise known as Shiites, embarked on in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Tuesday.

She noted that the suspects, carrying charms, stones and some minor explosives were nabbed at the Kubwa-Gwarimpa axis of Abuja.

She claimed that they stormed the area in large numbers, obstructing traffic and throwing stones and explosives at police operatives.

The police operatives had been able to disperse the protesters and brought the situation under control, and no casualty was recorded but some of the protesters sustained injuries, she revealed.

Soldiers had earlier beaten up some female members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway in the nation’s capital on Tuesday

Soldiers, who mounted strategic location on the ever-busy road, had flagged the vehicle conveying the women.

The defenceless women, who were flogged and kicked by the soldiers, immediately they alighted were later whisked into a van parked by the road.

Eyewitnesses at the scene also saw the security operatives harassing passengers and passersby.

The soldiers searched the vehicles in the bid to identify IMN members.

“Come out now! You are one of them!” a well-built armed soldier barked at a man in one of the buses.

According to Daily Trust, a lady, who preferred anonymity, said she and two other members of her family were on their way to Jabi Motor Park when the passengers on the bus conveying them were forced out of the bus.

 

