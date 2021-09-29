I Didn't Know Kidnapping Was Wrong Till I Was Arrested — Bandit Leader Who Confessed To Having Killed 'Countless' People

He was paraded alongside others before journalists on Wednesday

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2021

The Katsina Police Command has arrested a bandit kingpin who confessed to having killed and abducted a lot of people.

The culprit, 50, Surajo Mamman, popularly known as ‘Kutaku’, described himself as the second-in-command

to Sani Muhidinge, a wanted bandit on the government watch list. 

File photo used to illustrate story.

Muhidinge is said to hiding in Rugu forest, between Katsina and Zamfara states.

Kutaku confessed, “I have been involved in kidnapping and other banditry-related crimes for a very long time now. I cannot remember the exact number of people I have killed or kidnapped but they are many.

“Actually, I didn’t really see anything wrong with my involvement in the act until I was arrested. But my eyes are open now.”

He further confessed to have participated in so many attacks, kidnapping, and cattle rustling in villages at Dan Musa, Safana, Dutsinma, and Batsari local government areas of the state.

Mobile phone services were recently shut down in at least 13 local government areas of Katsina State in a bid to curb banditry. 

The affected local government areas include Sabuwa, Faskari, Dandume, Batsari, Danmusa, Kankara, Jibia, Safana, Dutsin-Ma, and Kurfi that are on the fringes of the Ruggu forest which is said to be the hideout of most of the bandits.

The other three are Funtua, Bakori, and Malumfashi. 

SaharaReporters, New York

