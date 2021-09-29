I Pray For Those Who Have been Killed, Injured And All Nigerians—Pope Francis Laments Insecurity Under Buhari

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2021

Pope Francis has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to solve the problem of insecurity in Nigeria.

He, therefore, prayed for those who have been killed and injured as a result of the insecurity, with special reference to the scores of people killed in Southern Kaduna last week. 

He, however, noted that the problem was being felt across the country. 

He said, "I learnt with pain the news of the armed attacks that took place last Sunday against the villages of Madamai Abun, in northern Nigeria." 

“I pray for those who have died, for those who have been injured and for the entire Nigerian population. I hope that the safety of all citizens in the country will always be guaranteed,” he added. 

He, therefore, urged the Nigerian government to secure the lives of people across the country. 

SaharaReporters, New York

