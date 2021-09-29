Nigerian Man To Die After Losing Appeal Against Death Sentence In Malaysia

Ninety-nine (99) capsules of the substance were found in his stomach after he underwent an X-ray, NST reports.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 29, 2021

A Nigerian on Monday lost his appeal in the Federal Court in Malaysia against his conviction and death sentence for trafficking in Methamphetamine.

Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, who led a three-member panel on the bench, said considering the totality of evidence, the court was unanimous that Ikenna Emmanuel Chukwudulu's conviction for drug trafficking nine years ago was safe.

 

She dismissed Chukwudulu's appeal against his conviction and death sentence.

 

The other two judges were Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court judge, Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan.

Chukwudulu, 44, was sentenced to death by the Shah Alam High Court on November 24, 2017, after it found him guilty of trafficking in 1,085 grammes of Methamphetamine at the Ward 6C toilet of Serdang Hospital between 9.30am on June 15, 2012, and 10.55 am on June 16, 2012.

Chukwudulu lost his appeal in the Court of Appeal on January 8, 2019.

According to the facts of the case, police arrested Chukwudulu at the baggage claim area at the arrival hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang on June 14, 2012, and conducted a body search on him as well as checked his bags but found nothing.

Chukwudulu was then brought to Serdang Hospital to undergo an X-ray which confirmed that there were "foreign objects" in his body.

On passing motion, 99 capsules containing the drug were recovered from Chukwudulu, who is a trader in women's clothing and hair material.

Chukwudulu was represented by lawyer Sukhaimi Mashud while deputy public prosecutor How May Ling appeared for the prosecution.

Saharareporters, New York

