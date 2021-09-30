There Was No Mistake – Nigerian Military Justifies Air Strikes On 20 Borno Fishermen, Labels Them Terrorists

A Nigerian Air Force fighter jet had on Sunday bombed Kwatar Daban Masara in Lake Chad, which straddles Nigeria and neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, killing the fishermen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2021

The Nigerian military authorities have justified the killing of 20 fishermen in Borno State.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Bernard Onyeuko, the acting Director of Defence Media Operations, in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday, said those killed were terrorists as the location was a well-known Islamic State West African Province enclave and there was an existing ban on fishing activities within the area.

He added that all necessary steps were taken by the military to ensure that the presence of the terrorists was ascertained and the strike was precise and professionally executed.

The statement reads, “For the records, it is pertinent to state that the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI on 26 September 2021, acting on credible actionable intelligence on the activities of terrorists in an identified ISWAP Camp at the said location, conducted air strikes on the target. This was after careful Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance missions revealed the activities of ISWAP elements in the location. Consequently, the intelligence gathered was processed and carefully analyzed between the period of 19 August and 23 September 2021. Persons wearing combat vests and uniforms identified as ISWAP-styled uniforms were seen within the camp.

“Furthermore, neither women nor children were noticed in or around the camp, just as no fishing activities were seen. Instead, canoes loaded with unidentified items were seen parked but not engaged in any fishing activity, an indication that they were to be ferried to another location. Having carefully ascertained that nearby civilian settlements were not in the line of fire and a precision strike would disrupt ISWAP logistics movement and neutralize them; a decision was made to conduct a strike on the ISWAP camp. Although casualty figures could not be ascertained, the strike was verified to be successful in disrupting ISWAP logistics movement and foot soldiers.

“It is important to state that the location is a well-known ISWAP enclave and there is an existing ban on fishing activities within the area. Additionally, the general area is known as a gateway for movement of logistics by ISWAP elements especially from Kirta and Wulgo locations. Therefore, the Nigerian Military wishes to state categorically that necessary steps were taken to ensure that the presence of the terrorists was ascertained and the strike was precise and professionally executed.

“The Military High Command will continue to ensure that its troops safe guard lives and properties of innocent citizens. It appreciates the general public for their continuous support and further encourages all to avail the military with credible and timely information that will facilitate our proactive engagements in the fight against terrorism.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

