Buhari Regime Attacking Peaceful Protesters While Bandits Are Killing Innocent Nigerians –Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky

The Islamic cleric also accused the government of gross violation of his fundamental rights

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2021

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky says the Muhammadu Buhari-led government has no solution to the insecurity ravaging all parts of the country.

The Islamic cleric also accused the government of gross violation of his fundamental rights by being disallowed to travel out of the country for treatment despite his deteriorating health condition.

El-Zakzaky, leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria

He disclosed this while responding to questions in an exclusive live programme with the Iranian Press TV.

It is his first interview with the media since he regained freedom on July 28, 2021.

He had been arrested and detained since December 2015.

He said, “Myself, I can say I don’t know what these people want to achieve by setting the country in such chaotic condition. It appears that they have no solution to these problems, yet they continue to create more.

“Like the attack on us, why attack on peaceful protesters when you have people you call bandits attacking innocent people all over the country. Why not take up the matter with them (bandits)?

“They are claiming they are fighting these local bandits or so-called Boko Haram, yet these people are always on the wing, they are using sophisticated weapons, guns. The military authorities keep giving information that they are getting setbacks. Why all this insecurity and kidnapping all over the country? Who is benefiting from it?”

