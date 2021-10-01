Residents Protest Prolonged Blackout, Shut Down Oyo Electricity Company

The visibly angry youths were said to have locked the IBEDC Office located in the town in the process and chased away the staff.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2021

Angry protesters on Thursday took to the streets of Okeho, the headquarters of Kajola Local Government in Oyo State, to protest against the continued blackout being experienced in the area over a period of time.

The protesters, who came out in a large number as early as 9am, marched round the town and later to the office of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company located at Isia, beside Cherubim and Seraphim Church wielding placards and leafs.

SaharaReporters gathered that the protesters, including youths, accused the officials of IBEDC of collecting money meant for pre-paid metres from them since 2015 but the officials refused to supply the metres.

Some of the inscriptions read; “IBEDC officials are fraudsters”, “IBEDC staff are extorting money from its customers”, “IBEDC has left us in total darkness for the past few months.”

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the leader, Okeho Youths Development Association, Mr Waheed Aranni, warned “the IBEDC authorities to act speedily toward their plights to avoid total shutdown of their offices in the local government.”

He said the total blackout being experienced in the area has worsened the security situation and therefore making it possible for the bandits to unleashing terror on the residents.

SaharaReporters, New York

