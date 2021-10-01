You Have Only One More Independence Day As President, Leave A Legacy – Pyrates Warn Buhari

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has reminded President Muhammadu Buhari that he has only one more Independence Day as president of the country, while asking him to leave a legacy.

The group stated this in an Independence Day open letter to the President titled, “Nigeria must not die under your watch” while urging him to do away with primordial interests to save Nigeria from disintegration.

The letter was signed by the NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje.

The confraternity gave Buhari knocks over the nepotistic disposition of his administration adding that issues of insecurity, economic crisis and corruption had left the country stagnant.

The group said, “The Southern Governors Forum, unable to understand the curious reticence of your administration in tackling the menace of rampaging Fulani herdsmen, passed a resolution to ban open grazing to minimise the perennial conflict between migrant herders and the people.

“However in reaction to their resolution and demonstration of your unbridled bias, you ordered the reactivation of pre-Independence 368 grazing routes across 25 states used in Nigeria’s First Republic.

“We are at a loss over your obsession with open-grazing, an outdated method of animal husbandry. Not only is your directive unconstitutional as it contravenes the Land Use Act of 1978 which vested land use management in the hands of the state Governors on behalf of the people, it can plunge the country into avoidable chaos. Your insistence on the open-grazing beggars’ belief and diminishes your status as the President of Nigeria.”

While acknowledging some infrastructural developments undertaken by the Buhari administration, he implored him do more especially by fixing the power problems of Nigeria.

Owoaje enjoined him to re-energise the war on corruption by ensuring officials in his administration and party members accused of corruption are made to face their charges.

“Mr President, by October 1, 2022, you would be giving your last Independence speech as President and Nigerians would be hoping to have your score card. As we celebrate this year's Independence anniversary, it is time for you to think about the legacy you want to leave for Nigerians. We implore you to listen to all the voices calling on you to move against criminal elements in the country.

“The first step is to declare bandits as terrorists and stop the indefensible posture of your Presidency over the endless cycle of violence perpetrated by these mindless marauders.

“Secondly, you must see yourself as a statesman and President of Nigeria by immediately jettisoning the idea of reactivating colonial grazing routes. You must lend your support to the ban on open grazing and fashion ways where the Federal Government and the various state governments especially in southern Nigeria would live in harmony with herders. To this end you must reinforce your directive to security operatives to arrest marauding herdsmen caught with guns and ensure their prosecution,” he said.

Owoaje similarly called for a renewed fight against corruption and restructuring in the country which Nigerians clamoured for.