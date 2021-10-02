Director-General Of Nigerian Employers’ Agency Slumps During Meeting, Dies

Olawale reportedly slumped and died on Friday night.

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 02, 2021

The Director General of the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Timothy Olawale, has slumped and died in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. 

Olawale reportedly slumped and died on Friday night. 

According to a top management staff of NECA, Olawale, who was in Abuja for a meeting with the board of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), slumped in the course of the meeting.

“The NECA DG attended a meeting on Thursday in Abuja and later attended another meeting on Friday. He was on his seat when he could not get up and before help could get to him, he was gone,” a source said.  

Olawale was confirmed as the substantive Director General of the employers’ body in January 2019, after six months in acting capacity. 

 

He took over from Mr. Segun Oshinowo, who retired in December, 2018 after serving the association for 19 years as Director General.

