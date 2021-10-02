Kidnappers Free Retired Air Vice Marshal Smith After Six Days

According to Punch, it was learnt that the retired General was released in the early hours of Saturday.

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 02, 2021

Kidnappers have released Air Vice Marshal Sikiru Smith (retd.), who was abducted on Monday in the Ajah area of Lagos State. 

The spokesman for the Police in Lagos State, Adekunle Ajisebutu, also confirmed the development. 

“I can confirm that he has been released,” he said.

Smith, who is currently the Chairman of Double Wealth Ventures Limited – a dredging and engineering firm – was supervising work on a site in the Ajah area of Lagos State on Monday when masked gunmen invaded the place and shot into the air to scare away people.

The gunmen were said to have whisked him away in a waiting speedboat, after which they sped off.

According to an SOS voice note shared by his driver, Corporal Odiji, the retired AVM engaged in a struggle with the gunmen before he was subdued.

