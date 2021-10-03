BREAKING: Popular Osun Broadcaster, Otunba Olatunbosun Abe, Hinpele O International Is Dead

A source at the Uniq 103.1 FM, Ilesa, Osun State, where he worked, confirmed it.

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 03, 2021

A popular presenter in Osun State, Otunba Olatunbosun Abe, famously known as Hinpele O International, has died.

A source at the Uniq 103.1 FM, Ilesa, Osun State, where he worked, confirmed it. 

The source said he died early on Sunday morning and that the son of the deceased, Kunle Olatunbosun Abe, had contacted the management of the station to inform it about the demise of his father. 

 

"Yes, he died in the early hours of today (Sunday); his son confirmed it. He had been in the hospital for weeks, treating an ailment," the source added. 

 

According to his profile on Facebook, he was born on June 14, 1956. 

 

He delighted many listeners with his programme on Uniq 103.1 Ara FM, Ilesa, Osun State till his last days. 

 

He attended Imuroko Modern School in Osun State and was the CEO of Hinpele O Production and Communication Limited.

 

On July 30, 2020, his Instagram post urged people to thank God for the gift of life. 

 

It read, "I am a winner2ce, Satan don lose battle patapata. Good morning my lovely people. How are you doing today? Happy Sunday to you all. Today is Sunday, July 26, 2020. You don't need to talk than to wake up and give God his food." 

 

He was married with children. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM How Soldiers Tortured, Asked Me To Swim In Dirty Drainage Water— Independence Day Protester Narrates Experience
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Lead 5 Million Man Protest If Buhari Gives Infamous Ex-Minister, Fani-Kayode Political Appointment— Coalition
0 Comments
25 Minutes Ago
ACTIVISM Lawless Nigeria Police Release 6 #BuhariMustGo Protesters Arrested On Independence Day
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Anambra Loses N19.6billion During Any Sit-at-home Day – Governorship Candidate, Soludo Laments
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC Leader, Tinubu Speaks On UK Treatment, Says Physiotherapy Is 'Gruesome'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Withdraw Conditions Imposed On Twitter Now, Wait For ECOWAS Court Decision—Group Tells Buhari Regime
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News How I Spent N30million On Lion's Skull, Vulture, Gorilla Liver, Others To Make Sacrifice—Nigerian Convict Tells Court
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Politics We'll Lead 5 Million Man Protest If Buhari Gives Infamous Ex-Minister, Fani-Kayode Political Appointment— Coalition
0 Comments
25 Minutes Ago
ACTIVISM How Soldiers Tortured, Asked Me To Swim In Dirty Drainage Water— Independence Day Protester Narrates Experience
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Many Funeral Guests Feared Dead As Jetty Collapses In Rivers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Lawless Nigeria Police Release 6 #BuhariMustGo Protesters Arrested On Independence Day
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigeria @61: Activists Knock Buhari Government, Ask Nigerians To Rise Against Bad Leaders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Anambra Loses N19.6billion During Any Sit-at-home Day – Governorship Candidate, Soludo Laments
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics House Of Reps Deputy Speaker Leads Northern Lawmakers To Visit Ailing Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC Leader, Tinubu Speaks On UK Treatment, Says Physiotherapy Is 'Gruesome'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Campaign Posters For Ailing Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Surface In London
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
News Okonjo-Iweala Frustrated, May Quit World Trade Organisation Job — Officials
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad