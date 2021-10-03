BREAKING: Popular Osun Broadcaster, Otunba Olatunbosun Abe, Hinpele O International Is Dead

A popular presenter in Osun State, Otunba Olatunbosun Abe, famously known as Hinpele O International, has died.

A source at the Uniq 103.1 FM, Ilesa, Osun State, where he worked, confirmed it.

The source said he died early on Sunday morning and that the son of the deceased, Kunle Olatunbosun Abe, had contacted the management of the station to inform it about the demise of his father.

"Yes, he died in the early hours of today (Sunday); his son confirmed it. He had been in the hospital for weeks, treating an ailment," the source added.

According to his profile on Facebook, he was born on June 14, 1956.

He delighted many listeners with his programme on Uniq 103.1 Ara FM, Ilesa, Osun State till his last days.

He attended Imuroko Modern School in Osun State and was the CEO of Hinpele O Production and Communication Limited.

On July 30, 2020, his Instagram post urged people to thank God for the gift of life.

It read, "I am a winner2ce, Satan don lose battle patapata. Good morning my lovely people. How are you doing today? Happy Sunday to you all. Today is Sunday, July 26, 2020. You don't need to talk than to wake up and give God his food."

He was married with children.