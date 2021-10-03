Implement Report Of #EndSARS Panel On Police Brutality, Extrajudicial Killings In Delta–Group Tells Governor

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 03, 2021

The Delta State branch of Take IT Back movement, TIB, has called on the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa to implement the report submitted to him by the Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry, Justice Celestina Ogisi. 

 

The group disclosed that the state government had promised to consider the implementation of the findings and recommendations of the panel.

It was gathered that for months, the state government had assured that justice would be done. 

 

However, it was learnt that nothing had so far been done to implement the recommendations of the reports.

 

The judicial panel of inquiry had received 86 petitions out of which 37 were struck out while 49 were duly considered by the panel.

 

Before the panel submitted the report, it had assessed the various evidence provided and subsequently drawn conclusions to validate the complaints and recommended compensations and other medical measures. 

 

Some of these were the payment of compensation to victims of police brutality as well as extrajudicial killings in the state.

 

According to the Coordinator of the Delta State Chapter of TIB, Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho, the police are meant to protect the rights of citizens and not routinely breach such rights without being held accountable. 

 

He said in a statement on Sunday, "We are by this press statement calling on the Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa to implement the State’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry Report into complaints of police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the state submitted to him by the Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry, Justice Celestina Ogisi (retired in June 2021.

 

"It is almost three months now; the said report was submitted to the Government of Delta State for implementation by the Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry, Justice Celestina Ogisi (Retd.).

 

"It will be recalled, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on receiving the report from the panel chairman, made several promises that his administration would consider and implement the decisions of the panel, while assuring that the recommendations of the panel would be looked into by the state’s executive council, he said justice would be done as much as possible.

 

"The learned Governor acknowledged the fact that the #EndSARS Protest was impactful in the country, it opened a new chapter in the history of our country, where it became very obvious that many of our citizens across the nation were suffering silently. 

 

"It is only when the #EndSARS panel report is implemented by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa that our police officers who do not do their job the right way can learn some lessons. As we speak, some policemen are still taking the law into their hands and treating people they are supposed to protect as if they ought not to exist.

 

"Only recently, the Delta State Police Command recorded another police brutality from two dismissed policemen from B ’Division, Warri, Sgt Felix Ebikabowei, and Ndubuisi Abazie respectively, who orchestrated a gruesome attack on one Mr. Omensa Broderick, a commercial tricycle rider while on illegal duty. 

 

"Recalling that the Panel was inaugurated on October 9, 2020, to receive and inquire into complaints of police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the state, evaluate the evidence presented and draw conclusions as to the validity of the complaint(s) and recommend compensation and other remedial measures.

 

"The panel received a total of 86 petitions and 49 were heard on merit while 37 were struck out for various reasons. 

 

"The panel also received 10 petitions which sought the enforcement of judgements of various High Courts of the state against the police for acts of police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

 

"The panel recommended the payment of compensation to victims and/or their families for various acts of police brutality and extrajudicial killings in Delta State.

 

"The panel also recommended the enforcement of all judgement debts awarded against the police, which they have refused to obey till date.

 

"The police were meant to protect the rights of citizens and not routinely breach such rights without being held accountable. 

 

"Notwithstanding the proposed special meeting of NEC to be convened as announced by the Vice President,  Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in the month of June to consider the implementation of the reports, including remedies, redress, and compensations, we will continue to hold Governor Ifeanyi Okowa accountable for the implementation of the Delta State’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry Report into complaints of police brutality and extra-judicial killings in the state, submitted to him by the Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry, Justice Celestina Ogisi (Retd.)."

