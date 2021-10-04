BREAKING: Billions Of Users Stranded Globally As Facebook, WhatsApp Sites Crash

The online services all share an infrastructure and are owned by Facebook, which is owned by American billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2021

Some of the world's most popular social media websites have crashed.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger all went down on Monday afternoon with users worldwide reporting the crashes.

Other products that are part of the same family of apps, such as Facebook Workplace, also stopped working.

The online services all share an infrastructure and are owned by Facebook, which is owned by American billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

The crash started around 16:41BST, according to the website Downdetector. While just two problems were reported at 16:26, the site says, this had jumped to more than 27,000 just fifteen minutes later.

According to The National, users attempting to access Facebook on their browser have been shown a blank error page, while those using WhatsApp or Instagram mobile apps have been able to view existing content, but nothing new has loaded.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook said via @facebookapp

Posting on Twitter, which has not seen any issues, the Facebook app said it was aware of outages affecting "some people".

The firm said: "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

WhatsApp also used Twitter to say that they were working on solving issues affecting their services.

The app tweeted: "We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. 

"Thanks for your patience!"

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Internet Facebook Domain 'Stolen' Amid Global Shutdown
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Internet Facebook Owner, Zuckerberg Loses $7billion In Hours As Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Remain Down
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Pius Adesanmi Special To CNN: Africa's New Story Won't Be Told Without Its Diaspora By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Wole Soyinka From Myeti To Haiti – Notes From A Solidarity Visit By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Free Speech Bill To Protect Rights Of Internet Users In Nigeria Passes First Reading In Parliament
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Free Speech Nigerian Government To Censor Online Radio, TV Stations
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics South-South Governors Meet To Launch Regional Security Outfit, Governor Ayade Absent
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Internet Facebook Domain 'Stolen' Amid Global Shutdown
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Buhari Preaches Dialogue To End Crisis In Ethiopia After Threatening Nigerian Agitation Groups
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Internet Facebook Owner, Zuckerberg Loses $7billion In Hours As Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Remain Down
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity South-East Governors, Politicians May Be Behind Continuous Killings, Not IPOB – Human Rights Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News It’s Suicide For Nigerian Government To Support Herders Against State Governments In Court – Falana
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Journalism World Leaders Scramble To Limit ‘Damage’ Done By Pandora Papers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Any Kogi, Benue Resident Who Supports IPOB’s Sit-at-home, Closes Shops Should Be Punished – Arewa Forum
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Letter South-East Under Siege; A Short Memo To Governor Dave Umahi, By Charles Ogbu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria @ 61: Do Not Resuscitate (DNR)! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Boko Haram Fighters Continue ‘Governance’ In Niger State, Set To Marry Off 12-year-old Girls
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Release All Political Prisoners, Resign And Let’s Have New Constitution – African Action Congress Tells Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad