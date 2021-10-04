Buhari Preaches Dialogue To End Crisis In Ethiopia After Threatening Nigerian Agitation Groups

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, called for peace and stability in Ethiopia, amid the many challenges facing the East African country.

This was contained in his goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for a second five-year term in office.

Buhari’s stance for peace and dialogue in Ethiopia is, however, in stark contrast with his approach to agitation groups in Nigeria, whom the president, in his Independence Day speech vowed to suppress – naming Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) as the culprits leading the pack

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this on Monday in a statement titled ‘President Buhari urges peace, stability in Ethiopia as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed begins second five-year term’

Buhari pledged that Nigeria would continue to support the unity and territorial integrity of Ethiopia

He was quoted as saying, “We are well aware of the many challenges facing the people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and we encourage all parties to come together in the interest of the unity, progress and wellbeing of Ethiopia

“Your Excellency, you, therefore, have a great opportunity to continue to work for the peace and stability of Ethiopia.

Buhari said Nigeria, like many other countries, was counting on Ahmed's leadership to unleash the great economic potentials of Ethiopia by expanding investment opportunities, deepening relations and building trust at home and abroad

Speaking on the elections that brought the 2019 Nobel Peace Laureate back to power, the President was quoted as saying, “I commend the courage and commitment of the people of Ethiopia to the values and principles of democracy

“I strongly believe that the outcome of the elections held in June is a reflection of the desire of the Ethiopian people for transformation through a free, fair and credible electoral process.

According to him, Abiy's victory at the election, clearly affirmed the confidence of the Ethiopian people in his leadership, courage and credentials, adding that it also underscores the years of his contributions to the development of Ethiopia's modern democracy.