Shameless Nigerian Policemen Steal Phones Belonging To #BuhariMustGo Protesters After Arrest In Abuja

They forcefully collected the phones from them before transferring them to the FCID

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2021

Phones belonging to two #BuhariMustGo youth activists arrested on October 1, Nigeria's Independence Day were stolen by men of the Galadimawa Police Station in Abuja, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The activists had joined others last Friday to call for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Displaying placards that say ‘Buhari Must Go’ and chanting the same message, the protesters blocked the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road.

The protesters, who were out as early as 7 am, also called for good governance, transparency, and an end to insecurity.

The protest coincided with the 61st Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

The #BuhariMustGo and #RevolutionNow protesters were later violently dispersed and beaten after being chased into the bush by a detachment of armed anti-riot policemen, led by a female police officer, ASP Altine Daniel.

SaharaReporters gathered that police operatives from Galadimawa Police Station, who were at the scene forcibly collected phones belonging to two of the arrested protesters before transferring them to the FCT CID. See Also ACTIVISM UPDATE: Police Arrest, Brutalise Angry Nigerians Protesting Against Buhari Regime In Abuja 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

“They forcefully collected the phones from them before transferring them to the FCID. Their only sin was for calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“One of the lady protesters, Deborah Yusuf was also attacked by a police team led by DSP Altine Hyderia. The same police officer that shot human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore with a riot gun,” a source said.

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Galadimawa Division said, “Nobody stole any phone. I’m not aware of that, if you want more information, you might come to the office.”

SaharaReporters, New York

