Stop Your Threats And Gang-up Over Who To Succeed Buhari—Former Kano Governor, Shekarau To Southern Governors

The former governor urged the 17 Southern Governors to stop “ganging up” and “issuing threats” to get the 2023 Presidential slot.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2021

A former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has accused Southern Governors of issuing threats to ensure a southerner succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The former governor on Monday urged the 17 Southern Governors to stop “ganging up” and “issuing threats” to get the 2023 Presidential slot.

Ibrahim Shekarau

Shekarau, who represents Kano Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, knocked the Southern Governors during a 'Sunrise Daily' programme on Channels Television.

However, the former governor, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, said the next President should indeed come from the Southern region of the country for all Nigerians to have a sense of belonging.

Shekarau said the actions of the Southern Governors have reduced democracy to “regional gang-up” in Nigeria, adding that the Southern Governors should have consultations within the party instead of making public declarations. 

He said, “As far as the party I belong is concerned, the APC, my proposal is that now that President Buhari is from the northern part of the country and (after) he has done his eight years, let beam the searchlight to the southern part of Nigeria, not because we don’t have competent people in the north…that does not mean you are throwing away the issue of competence, credibility and so on.

“While I agree we should go for the best and therefore throw it open, regardless of which part of the country, but we must also be mindful of the aspect of the sense of belonging. We must be mindful of perception, to give some sense of belonging to every part of Nigeria.

“Where I disagree with the Southern Governors is coming together to gang up to say it must be our turn. I think this is purely a party affair.”

“We must not do this at the point of threat, that it must be me, it must be he, we need to come together. This is more of a political party issue.

“My point of disagreement with the gang-up groups like the Southern Governors is coming to gang up to say it must be our time, this is wrong, it is purely a party issue and the political parties should go into the boardrooms and sort this issue out themselves.

“Today, the Southern Governors gang up, tomorrow, another group would gang up and say it must be us.

“Governors are very prominent people in the scheme of things, they are leaders, so, they must be careful coming together to make some pronouncement that would amount to instigating the general public to take a stand and see it as a regional fight,” he said. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics South-South Governors Meet To Launch Regional Security Outfit, Governor Ayade Absent
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Politics Release All Political Prisoners, Resign And Let’s Have New Constitution – African Action Congress Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Sex Toy Lover, Senator Abbo Will Be Expelled From Ruling Party, APC 11 Months After Joining—Party Chieftain
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ogun Governor's Aide, Adeleye Caught On Tape Saying He Kidnapped Local Government Party Chairman
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics VIDEO: Nigerian Lawmaker Calls Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu 'Mr President' In London
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Don’t Sit In Lagos, Port Harcourt And Tell North To Leave Power – El-Rufai Knocks Southern Governors
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics South-South Governors Meet To Launch Regional Security Outfit, Governor Ayade Absent
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Journalism World Leaders Scramble To Limit ‘Damage’ Done By Pandora Papers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Any Kogi, Benue Resident Who Supports IPOB’s Sit-at-home, Closes Shops Should Be Punished – Arewa Forum
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Letter South-East Under Siege; A Short Memo To Governor Dave Umahi, By Charles Ogbu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria @ 61: Do Not Resuscitate (DNR)! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Boko Haram Fighters Continue ‘Governance’ In Niger State, Set To Marry Off 12-year-old Girls
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Billions Of Users Stranded Globally As Facebook, WhatsApp Sites Crash
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Release All Political Prisoners, Resign And Let’s Have New Constitution – African Action Congress Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Soldiers Invade Cross River Community, Brutalise Youths For Rejecting Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Don’t Give Mass Burial To Our Youths – IPOB Warns Imo Hospitals As Number Of Corpses Soars
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Shameless Nigerian Policemen Steal Phones Belonging To #BuhariMustGo Protesters After Arrest In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Sex Toy Lover, Senator Abbo Will Be Expelled From Ruling Party, APC 11 Months After Joining—Party Chieftain
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad