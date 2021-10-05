Bandits Release Kidnapped Daughter Of Nigeria's Broadcasting Commission Ex-director

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2021

Laila Ahmad, 15-year-old daughter of former director at the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Ahmad Abdulkadir, who was kidnapped alongside his father has been released.

Bandits had in early September attacked Abdukadir’s residence at Bakori Housing Quarters in Katsina and took the duo away.

The retired director was however released a few days after while Laila was held hostage by the gunmen.

Taking to his Facebook page on Tuesday, Abdulkadir posted, “Alhamdu lillah!!! Laila regains freedom... 29 days in captivity.”

He didn’t say if ransom was paid before she was released.

SaharaReporters, New York

