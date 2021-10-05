BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Enugu Security Office, Kill Two Personnel, Injure Scores

Unknown gunmen have invaded a security office at Central Body Neighbourhood Watch, Ogrute, Enugu-Ezike, in the Igbo–Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State leaving two dead.

According to reports, the gunmen invaded the office in the wee hours of Tuesday killing one security personnel and a former Commander.

Many others reportedly got injured while some patrol vehicles and the office were set ablaze by the gunmen.

This comes barely 48 hours after unknown gunmen burnt the offices of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nnewi, Anambra State on Sunday.

A video seen by SaharaReporters shows a burning building said to be the DSS office.

A man speaking in the video says, "DSS office on fire live on Sunday morning. Both Road Safety office and DSS office are on fire this Sunday morning."