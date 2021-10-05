BREAKING: Operative Of Nigeria's Secret Police, DSS Shot Dead In Imo

An operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) identified as Prince Nwachinaemere Ezemuonye Ozuzu has been shot dead in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Daily Trust reports that the officer, from Umuoyo, Irete in the Owerri West Local Government Area of the state was murdered on Owerri-Onitsha Road.

The incident came less than 48 hours after gunmen burnt the DSS office in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The officer was said to have been deployed for an official duty in Anambra a few hours after the burning of the DSS office in Nnewi.

He was said to have been killed while returning to his station.

The details of the incident are still sketchy as another account said that he was killed by an accidental discharge.

An account said a bullet mistakenly fired by one of his colleagues was said to have hit him.

One of his cousins, Deacon Daniel Opara, who confirmed the incident, described it as unfortunate.

He said, “We are yet to get the details of what actually happened as it was alleged that he was killed from an accidental discharge from the gun of a police officer attached to his colleagues with whom he was on a Joint Task Force on an assignment to Anambra State.

“The family is suspecting foulplay as he was said to have been recently promoted.

“He joined the service about four to five years ago and was married with four children.”