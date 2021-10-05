Kano Government Reacts To Arrest Of Governor Ganduje’s Wife By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC

The commissioner called on the good people of the state to disregard the rumours, urging them to remain calm.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2021

The Kano State Government has reacted to reports that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s wife, Prof. Hafsat Ganduje, was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), saying it was a mere speculation being sponsored by mischief-makers.

According to a statement, the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, expressed regret over the rumours, adding that the content of the unfounded story could not be traced to any credible source such as the purported arresting agency, the EFCC.

He stated that unfortunately, the fake story is being peddled on social media platforms without confirmation from either the government or the anti-graft agency.

Garba said “the governor’s wife has not been arrested or detained and she is presently discharging her responsibilities.”

The commissioner called on the good people of the state to disregard the rumours, urging them to remain calm.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal Nigerian Government Shields Killer Soldiers, Refuses To Prosecute Taraba Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Since 2020
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption How Nigeria's Anti-Graft Agency, EFCC Grilled Governor Ganduje’s Wife For Hours Over Land Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari To Present 2022 Budget To National Assembly Thursday
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal How Nigerian Police Misrepresented Facts On Mohammed Adoke’s Email Requesting To Transfer $1billion From Government Account
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Rots In Jail For 19 Months Over Alleged Manslaughter As Military Drags Trial
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Confirms Buhari’s Nominee Who ‘Started’ School Before Birth
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Nigerian Government Shields Killer Soldiers, Refuses To Prosecute Taraba Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Since 2020
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption How Nigeria's Anti-Graft Agency, EFCC Grilled Governor Ganduje’s Wife For Hours Over Land Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari To Present 2022 Budget To National Assembly Thursday
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal How Accountant General, Idris, Used Lawless Department Of State Services To Cover Up Marriage To 16-year-old Kano Girl
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu: Yoruba Groups Meet On Sunday To Decide On Joining IPOB’s One-month Sit-at-home
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Army Operation In South-East Will Lead To Regrets – Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple, Ekpa Warns Governors
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Name, Prosecute Lawmaker Sponsoring Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho – National Assembly Dares Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education School Materials Donated To Adamawa Government, Stolen, Sold In Markets — UNICEF
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal How Nigerian Police Misrepresented Facts On Mohammed Adoke’s Email Requesting To Transfer $1billion From Government Account
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Budgets N100Billion For 2023 Elections
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Rots In Jail For 19 Months Over Alleged Manslaughter As Military Drags Trial
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Confirms Buhari’s Nominee Who ‘Started’ School Before Birth
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad