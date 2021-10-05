Kano Government Reacts To Arrest Of Governor Ganduje’s Wife By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC

The Kano State Government has reacted to reports that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s wife, Prof. Hafsat Ganduje, was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), saying it was a mere speculation being sponsored by mischief-makers.

According to a statement, the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, expressed regret over the rumours, adding that the content of the unfounded story could not be traced to any credible source such as the purported arresting agency, the EFCC.

He stated that unfortunately, the fake story is being peddled on social media platforms without confirmation from either the government or the anti-graft agency.

Garba said “the governor’s wife has not been arrested or detained and she is presently discharging her responsibilities.”

The commissioner called on the good people of the state to disregard the rumours, urging them to remain calm.