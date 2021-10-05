Nigeria’s Electoral Body, INEC Vows To Proceed With Anambra Election Amid Killings, Violence

In few days, INEC would deliver the non-sensitive materials that would be used for the election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2021

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday disclosed that the constant attacks in South East do not pose any threat to the November 6 governorship election.

The commission stated that the November governorship election in Anambra State will go on as planned despite the rising cases of killings attacks by unknown gunmen in the region.

This was revealed by the Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye noting that the commission was making serious preparation and would proceed with the exercise.

“As far as the commission is concerned, we are proceeding with the election. We are seri¬ously preparing for the exercise. In the next few days, we are go¬ing to deliver the non-sensitive materials meant for the election. So, preparation is on top gear on the part of INEC and we are going ahead with the election,” he said.

The All Progressives Congress on Saturday had postponed the flag-off of its Anambra governorship campaign in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The party said the decision was to honour victims of various attacks in the state.

The governorship candidate, Senator Andy Uba, who announced the postponement in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, noted that there had been several attacks by gunmen in Anambra over the past weeks, leading to destruction of properties and killings.

He cited the recent murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili, widower of late Dora Akunyili, ex-minister of Information and Communications, among others.

Anambra Governorship election holds in the state on November 6.

Just a month away, there have been series of attacks and killings in Anambra, while the headquarters of INEC in the state was also razed. However, the electoral commission said the date of the election remains unchanged.

