Nigeria’s Regulatory Agency, NAFDAC Warns Against Frozen Chicken, Turkey Over Harmful Chemicals

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has warned Nigerians to desist from consuming poultry products and other items which have been preserved with formalin.

It was learnt that business owners had been using the chemical substance to preserve poultry products especially frozen chicken and turkey.

The advice was given by NAFDAC’s spokesman, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, while addressing newsmen.

He said, “Formalin is capable of preserving such products for weeks before they get to consumers. NAFDAC is alerting Nigerians to this practice. There are enough poultry products in the country than to resort to frozen chicken smuggled in, despite Federal Government’s ban."

He further cautioned consumers patronising business owners who smuggled poultry products into the country, adding that if such patronage continued, indigenous poultry farmers and marketers would not grow.