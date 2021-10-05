Nigerian Army 'Golden Dawn' South-East Operation Is Tool By Ruling Party, APC For Anambra Election – Ohanaeze

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2021

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has alleged that the newly launched “Operation Golden Dawn” in South-East Nigeria by the Nigerian Army may be the latest strategy by the All Progressives Congress to edge other political parties participating in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Ohanaeze called on the Nigerian Army to ensure that human rights violations are not part of activities in the region.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The group also called on the Federal Government and governors in the South-East to ensure that the Nigerian Army abides by the rules of engagement with high levels of professionalism based on military ethical standards.

Ohanaeze, in a statement signed by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, its Secretary-General, alleged that the action of the previous operation Python Dances was responsible for the increased violence and insecurity in the South-East region.

“Ndigbo are foreseeing uncertainties and tensions as if there are hidden agenda attached to the newly formed Operations Golden Dawn,” the statement said.

“The military shouldn’t allow politicians to drag them into Anambra November 6 governorship elections. There are innuendoes that APC had craftily designed scripts for the Anambra elections including the use of the military to edge out the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

“Ndi Anambra should rise to the top of the game and defend their votes, as Igbos are watching how Governor Hope Uzodinma’s APC National Council for Anambra Election will attempt to use all options including the attempts to take advantage of the military troops for the election.

“There should not be a repeat of the ugliest experiences of the previous operation of Python Dance in the South-East which was characterised by intimidations, harassment of passengers and motorists, killings and dumping of corpses of suspected Biafra agitators especially IPOB members in the bushes, and unlawful incarceration of innocent people.

“We expect that there must be a human face in the operations Golden Dawn, devoid of any kind of ethnic cleansing and dishonesty.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

