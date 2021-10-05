Nigerian Bank Worker Arrested After Planning To Be Robbed Of Multi-million Naira

The suspect, Tunde, told the police that Olagoke Dare was the brains behind the robbery.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2021

Olagoke Dare, a staff member of a microfinance bank in Abeokuta, has been arrested for planning his robbery. 

He had planned with an accomplice to rob him of N3 million cash belonging to his employer. 

File photo used to illustrate story.

It was gathered that the police at Ibara divisional headquarters arrested the suspect after receiving a distress call that armed robbers had attacked one Olagoke Dare and Mary Agbejo while leaving a commercial bank at Oke-Ilewo area in Ogun State. 

The Divisional Police Officer of Ibara division, SP Segun Ajao was said to have mobilised his men to the scene and arrested one Idowu Tunde.

He said Dare had told him that his employer would be sending him and one other person to withdraw the N3 million and wanted him (Tunde) to rob them of the money. 

According to Tunde, Dare also provided a toy gun for him to use for the operation. 

He confessed that while Dare and his colleague were in the bank, he had hidden in their car which was deliberately left open by Dare. 

Tunde said when Dare and his colleague returned to the car, from the back seat, he pointed the toy gun at the lady who was with the money. 

But unfortunately for him, the woman noticed it was a toy gun and tried to snatch it from him. 

She also raised an alarm which attracted passersby to the scene. 

"It was the alarm that attracted people who pursued me and called the police," Tunde said.

Ogun State Police Command, spokesperson DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said the acting commissioner of police, DCP Abiodun Alamutu has ordered the immediate transfer of the two suspects to the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

