Nigerian Government Shields Killer Soldiers, Refuses To Prosecute Taraba Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Since 2020

The Nigerian government had arraigned Wadume and his co-defendants on June 8, 2020 on amended 13 counts of terrorism, kidnapping and other related offences.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2021

Four months after the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, took over the case of a suspected Taraba kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala (aka Wadume), and his co-defendants, and dropped charges against his accomplices in the military, authorities of the Nigerian Army have yet to court-martial them.

According to Punch, the then Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had originally filed 16 counts bordering on terrorism, murder, kidnapping and illegal arms running against Wadume and the others.

They were accused of conspiring to commit felony, to wit: acts of terrorism by attacking and kidnapping one Usman Garba, aka Mayo, at his filling station in Takun, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention) Amendment Act 2013.

Some soldiers led by Captain Tijjani Balarabe were also named in the charges but Malami, on taking over the case from the police on June 3, removed the soldiers’ names from the charges.

The minister later explained that he withdrew charges against the soldiers to allow the Nigeria Army to court-martial them and conclude its internal process.

Months after the charges against the soldiers were dropped, no news has been heard about their court-martial as indicated by Malami.

When contacted on the telephone on Monday to know the current status of the case against the soldiers, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, pleaded for more time to get the fact about the case.

Meanwhile, the trial of Wadume and his co-defendants is yet to continue almost four months after the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria called of its nationwide strike.

Wadume’s trial was one of the cases that suffered when courts were shut nationwide from April 6 when the judiciary workers began their action that lasted more than two months.

The union finally suspended the action on June 16. Many weeks after the courts were re-opened, Wadume’s trial has yet to continue.

The Nigerian government had arraigned Wadume and his co-defendants on June 8, 2020 on amended 13 counts of terrorism, kidnapping and other related offences.

His co-defendants are Aliyu Dadje (a police Inspector), Auwalu Bala (aka Omo Razor), Uba Bala (aka Uba Delu), Bashir Waziri (aka Baba Runs), Zubairu Abdullahi (aka Basho) and Rayyanu Abdul.

At the resumed hearing of the case on March 9, the prosecution led by Shuiabu Labaran had called its sixth and final witness, Ben Anthony, a police investigator.

Anthony had told the court that he was part of a team that recovered four AK-47 rifles from Wadume’s brother, Uba Bala, in Ibi, Taraba State.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal How Accountant General, Idris, Used Lawless Department Of State Services To Cover Up Marriage To 16-year-old Kano Girl
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal How Nigerian Police Misrepresented Facts On Mohammed Adoke’s Email Requesting To Transfer $1billion From Government Account
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Kano State Governor, Ganduje's Wife
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Family Kicks As Accountant-General, Idris Secretly Marries 16-year-old Girl As Fourth Wife
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Pandora Papers: How Kebbi Governor, Bagudu Amassed Dirty Billions For Late Dictator, Sani Abacha
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Probes Central Bank Over Multi-billion Fraud As Attorney-General, Malami, Emefiele Battle To Stop Investigations
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption How Nigeria's Anti-Graft Agency, EFCC Grilled Governor Ganduje’s Wife For Hours Over Land Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari To Present 2022 Budget To National Assembly Thursday
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal How Accountant General, Idris, Used Lawless Department Of State Services To Cover Up Marriage To 16-year-old Kano Girl
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu: Yoruba Groups Meet On Sunday To Decide On Joining IPOB’s One-month Sit-at-home
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Army Operation In South-East Will Lead To Regrets – Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple, Ekpa Warns Governors
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Name, Prosecute Lawmaker Sponsoring Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho – National Assembly Dares Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education School Materials Donated To Adamawa Government, Stolen, Sold In Markets — UNICEF
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal How Nigerian Police Misrepresented Facts On Mohammed Adoke’s Email Requesting To Transfer $1billion From Government Account
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Budgets N100Billion For 2023 Elections
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Rots In Jail For 19 Months Over Alleged Manslaughter As Military Drags Trial
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Confirms Buhari’s Nominee Who ‘Started’ School Before Birth
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Have Left South-East, But Igbos Still Killing One Another, Burning Their Cities—Herders' Union, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad