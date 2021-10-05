Nigerian Senate Confirms Buhari’s Nominee Who ‘Started’ School Before Birth

Chairman of the committee, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari (APC, Kaduna North) urged the Senate to confirm the nominees.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2021

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the nomination of Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad (Yobe) as a member of the board of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

This is despite complaints that his curriculum vitae shows that he started school before he was born.

File Photo

Also, George Abang Ekungu (Cross River) was confirmed as the secretary of the EFCC.

Others include Luqman Muhammed (Edo); Anumba Adaeze (Enugu), and Alhaji Kola Raheem Adesina (Kwara).

 The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration and adoption of a report of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes on the five nominees.

Earlier, presenting the report, the chairman of the committee, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari (APC, Kaduna North) urged the Senate to confirm the nominees.

Kwari, who said the nominees were screened with no adverse security report on them, added that they were all qualified for the job.

Meanwhile, there had been a complaint by Senator Hassan Hadejia (APC, Jigawa) that the CV of the Yobe nominee indicated that he started school before he was born, but the deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over the plenary, ignored Hadejia’s concern while the Senate proceeded to confirm his nomination through voice votes.

SaharaReporters had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on September 21 appointed the new members into the board of the nation's anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The President appointed George Abang as secretary of the board, while Lukman Mohammed, Kola Adeshina and Mohammed Yahaya were appointed as board members.

 

