Three Nigerian Nationals Arrested With Multi-million Naira Drugs In India

Three Nigerian nationals have been arrested for allegedly peddling drugs in Naigaon, Mumbai, police in India said on Monday.

Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate's (MBVV) Anti Narcotic Cell made the arrests and seized from them.

Indian police

1,126 grammes of Ketamine and MD drugs with a street value of over Rs 10 lakh (about N5. 5 million) were seized from them, Mid-Day reports.

Police made the arrests based on a tip-off that drugs were being smuggled in the Naigaon area, after which the team of Anti-Narcotics Cell raided and arrested the accused with drugs.

A case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Valeev police station. Further investigation is underway.