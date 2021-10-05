Three Nigerian Nationals Arrested With Multi-million Naira Drugs In India

Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate's (MBVV) Anti Narcotic Cell made the arrests and seized from them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2021

Three Nigerian nationals have been arrested for allegedly peddling drugs in Naigaon, Mumbai, police in India said on Monday.

Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate's (MBVV) Anti Narcotic Cell made the arrests and seized from them. 

Indian police

1,126 grammes of Ketamine and MD drugs with a street value of over Rs 10 lakh (about N5. 5 million) were seized from them, Mid-Day reports. 

Police made the arrests based on a tip-off that drugs were being smuggled in the Naigaon area, after which the team of Anti-Narcotics Cell raided and arrested the accused with drugs. 

A case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Valeev police station. Further investigation is underway.

 

