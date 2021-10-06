Buhari Government May Declare State Of Emergency In Anambra For Governorship Election – Attorney-General Malami

There has been tension ahead of the election, with killings and attacks on politicians in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2021

The Nigerian government has said it is prepared to impose a state of emergency in Anambra to ensure the protection of lives and property in the November 6 governorship election in the state.

President Buhari

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, while answering questions from journalists on Wednesday at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in Abuja, said the Muhammadu Buhari-led government is prepared to do anything to ensure security in the state before, during and after the election.

Malami said: “When our national security is attacked, and the sanctity of our constitutionally guaranteed democracy is threatened, no possibility is ruled out.

“As a government, we have a responsibility to ensure the sustenance of our democratic order. As a government, we have a responsibility to provide security to life and properties.

“So, within the context of these constitutional obligations, of the government or the desire to establish democratic norms and order, there is no possibility that is out ruled.

“The government will certainly do the needful in terms of ensuring that our elections are held in Anambra in terms of ensuring necessary security is provided, and in terms of ensuring protection is accorded to lives and properties.

“So, what I’m saying in essence, no possibility is out ruled by a government in terms of ensuring the sanctity of our democratic order, in terms of ensuring that our elections in Anambra hold, and you cannot out rule possibilities inclusive of the possibility of a declaration of a state of emergency where it is established, in essence, that there is a failure on the part of the state government to ensure the sanctity of security of lives, properties, and democratic order.

“So, our position as a government in this election is going to hold necessary security in terms of democratic order most certainly prevail for the purpose of this election.

“So, we resolve to have these elections; the elections are going to hold and no possibilities are ruled out in terms of ensuring the provision of security, for the purpose of the conduct of the election, as well as Anambra is concerned.”

SaharaReporters, New York

