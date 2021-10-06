Gunmen Abduct University Student In Kano, Demand N100million Ransom

The abductors placed a call to the family and demanded a ransom of N100 million from them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2021

A 23-year-old student of Botany at Bayero University, Kano, Sakina Bello, has been abducted.
 
Bello was abducted along Janbulo and Rijiyar Zaki in the Kano metropolis on Tuesday.

File Photo: Gunmen middleeastpress

The 300-level undergraduate was said to have been kidnapped inside a commercial tricycle (Adai Daita Sahu).
 
It was learnt that the abductors placed a call to the family and demanded a ransom of N100 million from them.
 
A source told Daily Trust, “She left home around 3pm on Tuesday and could not come back until this moment. She was supposed to go to Janbulo from our house in Rjiyar Zaki.
 
“They called her elder brother around 9pm and informed him that she is their den and that they will call back on Wednesday. And the next they do is to demand for N100 million ransom.”
 
Spokesperson for the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa who confirmed the abduction to journalists, said the police received a report of a missing person around 3pm on Tuesday and started investigating the matter immediately.
 
“We received a report of a missing person from Rjiyar Zaki and we immediately swung into action to trace her whereabouts. The command is putting more effort to ensure she is traced and reunited with her family,” he said.
 
Kano is among the North-West states not affected by the widespread abductions across the region.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Buhari Government May Declare State Of Emergency In Anambra For Governorship Election – Attorney-General Malami
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Declare IPOB As Terrorists For Establishing Militants’ Arm, Cut Their Funding – American Don Tells US Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Residents Flee Kaduna Community After Gunmen Kill Pregnant Woman, Abduct Husband
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Five Staff Of Benue Revenue Agency
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Many In Zamfara Village, Raze Houses
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Insecurity Wife Of Ondo Governor's Chief Of Staff, Four Others Released After Abduction
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Senate President Lawan, His Deputy Move To Frustrate Corruption Trial Of Ex-Minister, Stella Oduah
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
News South-East Governors Knock IPOB Members Abroad, Vow To Stop Further Sit-At-Home Protest In Igboland
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: World Health Organisation Endorses First-Ever Malaria Vaccine For Children In Africa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: I Regret Advising Azikiwe Not To Join Forces With Awolowo – Former Eastern Premier, Michael Okpara Decries Nigeria’s Faulty Federalism
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Talk To Fellow Senators More About Grievances And Less To Journalists —Nigeria's Senate President Tells Colleagues
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Teacher Wins Facebook Award For Developing Unusual Platform For Teachers
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Cars Destroyed As Fire Razes Federal Secretariat In Nigeria's Capital, Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ailing Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Plans ‘Brief Return’ To Nigeria On Sunday, To Go Abroad For More Surgeries Shortly After
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Google To Invest $1billion To Support Cheaper Internet, Startups In Nigeria, Kenya, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military No Hiding Place For Criminals – Nigerian Army Begins ‘Golden Dawn' In Abia, Distributes Books
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Government May Declare State Of Emergency In Anambra For Governorship Election – Attorney-General Malami
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal NPower Volunteers To Drag Buhari’s Minister, Sadiya Farouk To Court Over Nonpayment Of Five-Month Allowances
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad