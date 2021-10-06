Impeach Buhari, National Assembly Leaders, Lawan, Gbajabiamila – Nigerian Opposition Parties Tell Federal Lawmakers

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called for impeachment proceedings by the National Assembly against President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged an abuse of office, gross misconduct and failure to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

The call was made at a press conference on Wednesday.

President Buhari

The CUPP spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, said life was now so cheap in Nigeria that leaders “do not even show empathy anymore.”

The coalition said Nigerians had lost their feelings since wanton killings had become the order of the day and every new death was now taken for granted.

The parties, therefore, called on opposition lawmakers to work “in alliance with patriotic members who are imprisoned in the All Progressives Congress to commence action and impeach the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila immediately.”

According to the parties, both leaders of the chambers of the National Assembly have failed to guide their colleagues to act as checks and balances on the Executive.

“They do not have respect again as several members of the Executive ignore them even when they are officially summoned.

“Lawmakers are no longer respected and are ignored even when they officially summon officials of the Executive because they are daily moving form office to office begging, blackmailing and grabbing anything and everything they can grab.”

Ugochinyere announced that the CUPP has filed a suit at the Federal High Court to seek an order of mandamus to compel the National Assembly to perform its constitutional duty by investigating the several allegations of gross misconduct against Buhari.