No Hiding Place For Criminals – Nigerian Army Begins ‘Golden Dawn' In Abia, Distributes Books

The Nigerian Army has vowed to deal decisively with criminals in Abia State as it began its military exercise, code-named "Golden Dawn" in the state.

The Commander, 14 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig Gen Mohammed Bello Wabili, spoke on Tuesday during the flag-off of the army exercise in the state.

According to him, the exercise is an all-embracing one that is conducted with sister services and other security agencies and will dovetail to the real-time situation especially as the ember month approaches.

He added that to win the hearts and minds of the populace, civil-military cooperation activities such as the distribution of educational material was important.

Wabili enjoined the populace to cooperate with security agencies by giving timely and useful information on the hideouts of criminals in the state.

In his remarks, the state governor, Victor Ikpeazu, called on residents to stay away from crime in the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Joe Osuji, noted that the state was aware of the tireless efforts of the army and other security agencies in ensuring a peaceful country, reiterated that the state placed a high premium in flushing out criminals from the state.

During the event, the army donated educational materials such as books to students in the state.