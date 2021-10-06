NPower Volunteers To Drag Buhari’s Minister, Sadiya Farouk To Court Over Nonpayment Of Five-Month Allowances

The disgruntled volunteers after their one-week protest which started on Monday, September 20, resolved to take a legal action against the minister.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2021

The disengaged NPower volunteers have threatened to take legal action against the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, for deceiving the Nigerian public that she had paid them the owed stipends.

Some of the affected volunteers told SaharaReporters that only 200 had received payments out of 14,000 that are being owed the five-month allowances.

Nigerian Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

According to the source who spoke to SaharaReporters on Sunday, the 200 recipients are moles planted among them to disorganise the exited NPower members.

Recall that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development announced the commencement of the payment on Friday, September 17, 2021.

A statement had been issued by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Alhaji Bashir Alkali in Abuja.

Alkali had said that the accounts of these 14,021 volunteers were flagged in March 2020 by the Federal Government payment system, the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System for various reasons.

Alkali had said, “Based on this reality, the five months allowance arrears of these volunteers, totaling N150,000 each, is currently being paid. They have started receiving credit alerts today.”

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “The concerned members of 500,000 Disengaged Npower Beneficiaries have concluded to sue the Federal Government to court. We also demand to know full details of Sadiya's so-called training for the disengaged NPower beneficiaries.”

The source lamented that there were moles among them as well as bad representatives leading the group across the country.

He also revealed that a member in Benue State brought the idea of the legal action and the members agreed on it.

“One of the members of disengaged NPower beneficiaries from Benue State, said we have had enough of all Sadiya Farouk has been doing wrongly; her action is a deliberate attempt to frustrate the laid down plans that are aimed at achieving the purpose of the programme.

 “We also have a problem of choosing the wrong representatives that lack the capacity to perform leadership duties. They are weak and self-centered.

“The minister can’t be trusted. She publicly said she has paid 14,000 beneficiaries their five months backlog of outstanding debts, but only 200 have received alerts. And we believe these are agents planted by Sadiya in most of the NPower forums to distract the rest of us and the masses," he said.

