Bandits Kill 21 Persons In Fresh Attack On Zamfara Community, Burn Police, Military Vehicles During 6-Hour Operation

The gunmen also set ablaze five military and police operational vehicles, one trailer, and some other vehicles belonging to residents of the community.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked Kurya Madaro, Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing at least 21 persons.

Kurya Madaro is about 51 kilometres to Gusau, the state capital

File photo used to illustrate story.

The gunmen also set ablaze five military and police operational vehicles, one trailer, and some other vehicles belonging to residents of the community.

Residents told SaharaReporters that the bandits stormed the community around 11:30 pm on Tuesday and operated for over six hours.

It was learnt that on arrival at the village on motorcycles, the gunmen started shooting indiscriminately, resulting in the death of the victims.

The deceased have since been buried in Kurya Madaro town in line with Islamic rites.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara where bandits have thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, steal cattle and kidnap residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government had a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.

To curtail the banditry, the government recently placed a ban on mobile phone services. 

There are also restrictions of movement in some parts of the state even as markets, banks, and other commercial places have been shut.

