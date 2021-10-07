Christian Leaders Pay Solidarity Visit To Sheikh El-Zakzaky, Wife In Abuja

During the visit, one of the pastors, Pastor Yohana Buru, said he was overwhelmed by the action taken by the clerics to pay Zakzaky the solidarity visit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2021

A delegation of Christian clerics, on Tuesday, paid a solidarity visit to the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, in their Abuja residence.

The visit came two months after the IMN leader and his wife, Zeenat Ibrahim, were acquitted and discharged by the Kaduna State High Court, after spending almost six years in detention.

The pastor also thanked the Sheikh for distributing food items to Christian widows in Kaduna who lost their husbands due to insecurity. He said for the past four years, thousands of people in the state benefitted from this kind gesture.

Also speaking, Rev. John Alhamdu of Abuja said, prior to his meeting with the Sheikh, he held a different view about Muslims and Islam, but now he was happy to hear the IMN leader speak words of unity.

In his response, the IMN leader, Zakzaky, narrated some of the horrible experiences he had while in prison alongside his wife and the attacks on him by the Nigerian Army in December 2015.

He said their recovery was a miracle given the state of their health.

The Sheikh reiterated that up till the moment, there are some bullet fragments in his body and that of his wife.

He also thanked the Christian clerics for the visit. He said they are his brother in humanity.

Elzakzaky said he would like to meet more people but considering his health and the insecurity in the country, he could not open his doors to everyone.

On the delegation are; Pastor Yohana Buru from Kaduna, Rev. Titus Ishaku from Baptist Jos, Rev, John Alhamdu from Abuja, Rev. Peter Audu from Abuja, Rev. George T John from Kaduna and Pastor Julius Audu.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

