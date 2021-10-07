Nigerian Lawmakers Doze Off As Buhari Presents 2022 Budget Proposal To National Assembly

Some Nigerian lawmakers were on Thursday caught on camera sleeping during the 2022 budget presentation by President Muhammadu Buhari at the National Assembly joint session.

According to a live video of the presentation aired on Channels Television, the lawmakers whose identities had yet to be ascertained were seen dozing off.

Buhari had on Thursday presented N16.39trillion as the 2022 budget proposal before a joint session of the National Assembly.

The oil benchmark for the 2022 appropriation is $57 per barrel, while the exchange rate is N410.5 per dollar in the budget proposal titled, “Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability”.

The budget is projected to stimulate GDP growth by 4.2 per cent, while inflation rate is put at 13 per cent. It is projected oil production will be at 1.88million barrels per day including condensates.

The budget deficit is estimated at N6.23trillion.

While presenting the budget, Buhari had said, “Defence and internal security will continue to be our top priority. We remain firmly committed to the security of life, property and investment nationwide. We will continue to ensure that our gallant men and women in the armed forces, police and paramilitary units are properly equipped, remunerated and well-motivated.

“The 2022 budget is also the first in our history, where MDAs were clearly advised on gender responsive budgeting. These are part of critical steps in our efforts to distribute resources fairly and reach vulnerable groups of our society.

“Distinguished Members of the National Assembly, the 2022 to 2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper sets out the parameters for the 2022 Budget as follows;

“Conservative oil price benchmark of 57 US Dollars per barrel; daily oil production estimate of 1.88 million barrels (inclusive of Condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day); Exchange rate of four 410.15 per US Dollar; and projected GDP growth rate of 4.2 percent and 13 percent inflation rate.

“Based on these fiscal assumptions and parameters, total federally-collectible revenue is estimated at N17.70trillion in 2022.”

While Buhari spoke, some of the lawmakers were captured dozing off, in a manner which suggested that they were not bothered with the rhetoric of the Buhari regime.