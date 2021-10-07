People You Govern Have Lost Confidence In You ---- IPOB Lambasts South-East Governors Over Alleged Formation Of Counter-Biafra Group

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says the governors of the Southeastern states of Nigeria cannot decide the fate of the Igbo nation because the people have lost confidence in them.

IPOB also lambasted the governors for allegedly plotting to form a counter-IPOB separatist group, describing the Ebubeagu security outfit the political leaders had created as a faceless group that cannot survive the test of time.

The separatist group disclosed this in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, which was obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday.

The South-East Governors, Tuesday, in their emergency security meeting in Enugu rejected the sit-at-home protests started by IPOB in the region.

They, however, vowed to stop it.

Ebonyi state governor who is also the Chairman of the Governors Forum in the region, David Umahi, who read the resolutions of the leaders, said, “The South-East (governors) condemned the killings in the region and have agreed to join hands with security agencies to stop the killings.

“The meeting condemned the sit-at-home orders, which are mostly issued by our people in the diaspora who do not feel the pains.

“In view of the information that even IPOB had cancelled the sit-at-home, the meeting resolved that governors and all people of the South-East do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further sit-at-home in the South-East and that people are allowed to freely move about in the zone.”

Umahi on Wednesday also said a counter-secessionist group could emerge in the region if IPOB does not caution its members.

Reacting on Thursday, IPOB said, "Our attention has been drawn to the laughable disgraceful statement credited to the South-East governors where they said that Igbo did not want to leave Nigeria, and threatened to create an anti-agitation group in South-East to checkmate IPOB.

"We, therefore, wish to remind South-East governors that their disgraceful plan of creating another group to checkmate IPOB is dead on arrival. The people have lost confidence in them and just as their imaginary Ebubeagu security outfit, no such faceless group can survive in South-East.

"But we want to remind South-East governors and the Igbo political elite that they represent less than one percent of the Biafran population. The rest of over 99% of the people earnestly ask for Biafra, and the train has long left the station."

IPOB alleged that the South-East leaders are trying to cause anarchy in the region, adding that they are sponsors of insecurity in Igbo land.

"It is unfortunate that the South-East governors are the ones contemplating creating anarchy in the region. Now we can see the real sponsors of the festering insecurity in the region. We are watching them.

"Now it is obvious that South-East governors in collaboration with the wicked Nigeria security agents are behind the fake groups wreaking havoc across South-East in their desperation to implicate IPOB.

"Instead of setting up a sincere regional security outfit like Amotekun, they created the mischievous and imaginary Ebubeagu to do the hatchet job for them. All this is in their futile efforts to demonise IPOB and ultimately scuttle the growing agitation for Biafra restoration which they consider injurious to their political interests.

"What happened in Imo State yesterday was a confirmation of the strong suspicion all along that the selfish political elite and the security agencies are behind the current spate of insecurity in the South-East.

"The world is still in shock of that act where Nigeria police killed Nigeria DSS (Department of State Services officer) as unknown gunmen who are terrorising innocent citizens and tagged him as ESN and IPOB," IPOB added.