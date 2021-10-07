Zamfara Spent N4.8Billion On Government House, Nothing On Capital Project For Education—Report

A recent survey conducted by ZamTraka into the capital expenditure performance for critical ministries in Zamfara state within the first 6 months of 2021 shows that the state government has only released 1.8% of the budgetary allocation for health care.

According to the survey, the government allocated a total of N19. 36 billion for capital expenditures for health, education, and works and transport.

Zamfara Governor, Matawalle.

However, only N105 million has been released so far for the ministry of health while both education and works & transport ministries have yet to get any allocation for capital infrastructure.

The survey quoted the first and second quarters Budget Performance Report of the state.

Meanwhile, in December 2020, the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle signed the state’s 2021 budget of more than N142.7 billion into law.

According to him, the budget, which is IPSAS (International Public Sector Accounting Standards) compliant, captured all citizens’ interests, including those at the grassroots.

He also promised a timely release of funds to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), to enable them to carry out various projects for the development of the state.

Meanwhile, the capital expenditure in the budget stood at N79,667,000,000.00 (Seventy-nine billion) and N8,380,047,726.36 has been spent from it for the first two quarters.

Particularly the administrative sector was allocated N27,411,000,000.00 and from this N3,579,131,045.00 was spent in the second quarter and N5,192,811,924.99 for the first two quarters

Also, the budget noted that N21,843,000,000.00 was allocated for Government House, and while N3,314,770,499.00 had been spent for the second quarter, a sum of N4,863,451,378.99 was spent during the two quarters.

Also, the government had allocated N471,100,800 on “donations" and from this, N47,105,006 had been spent during the second quarter while N112,482,006 was spent cumulatively for the first and second quarters.

Meanwhile, the capital expenditures for education, health care, and works and transportation suffers setback amid the state's fight against banditry.

Deadly attacks by bandits have ravaged Zamfara State, leading to the recent shutdown of telecommunications services to curb insecurity by preventing bandits from freely communicating on the phone.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, steal cattle and kidnap residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government had a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state were still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.

To curtail the banditry, the government recently shut down mobile phone services.

There are also restrictions of movement in some parts of the state while markets, banks, and other commercial places have been shut.