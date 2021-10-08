Bandits Hold On To 27 Sokoto Residents Despite Receiving Ransom From Monarch

Buzu, second in command to the notorious banditry kingpin, Bello Turji, has reportedly refused to release 27 people he kidnapped in Gatawa area of Sokoto State, despite collecting ransoms for their release.

The gunmen had recently attacked Gatawa town in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area, where residents said over 20 persons were killed and 27 persons kidnapped.

Gunmen

The bandits also sent one of the victims with a handwritten letter to the district head of Burkusuuma, Sarkin Rafi, asking for N20 million for the release of the victims.

According to Premium Times, the relations of the victims revealed that the bandits asked families and friends to collate the money and pay through the village head of Katsallen Kade.

The source, whose sister is kidnapped, said, “Buzu, taking decisions on Turji’s behalf, said the money should be paid through the village head. But we pleaded and negotiated with the monarch, who is afraid of going against the bandits, from N20million to N2million.”

He said the bandits were eventually given N2.2million but Buzu had refused to release the victims.

Another source from Sabon Birni, who also asked not to be named due to safety concerns, confirmed that the money was taken to the bandits but none of the victims have been released.

“The victims are being held in Suruddubu, which is all under Buzu’s territory. What I heard is that when the N2.2million was given to Buzu, he insisted that the whole N20million must be paid, and in addition to jerry cans of fuel. It is becoming scary because the issue is just like a movie premiere,” the source said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Sanusi Abubakar, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the issue.