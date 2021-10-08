BREAKING: Court Sacks Transitional Local Government Chairmen Appointed By Kwara Governor

The presiding judge, Justice H.A. Gegele described the action of the state governor, AbdulRazaq as executive rascality and abuse of power.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2021

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has sacked the Transitional Implementation Committee (TIC) chairmen appointed by the state government in the 16 local government councils of the state.

The state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had earlier sacked the elected Local Government Council Chairmen in the state and replaced them with the Transitional Chairmen.

File photo used to illustrate story.

In his verdict, the presiding judge, Justice H.A. Gegele described the action of the state governor, AbdulRazaq as executive rascality and abuse of power.

According to the judge, the suspension of a democratically-elected local government councils and their replacement with “illegal” TIC by the state government is not known to any law.

In a swift reaction, Special Assistant to Governor AbdulRazaq on Political Communications, Alhaji Bashir Adigun said state government's lawyers were already studying the judgement. 

He said, “definitely we will appeal the judgment”.

