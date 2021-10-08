BREAKING: Lawless Department Of State Services Arrests Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu

Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, who was arrested by the Nigerian Army over his support and canvassing for the Indigenous People of Biafra, has been picked up and quizzed by the Department of State Services, hours after he was released by the military.

A Nigerian writer, Chiagozie Fred Nwonwu, who writes under the pen name Mazi Nwonwu, confirmed that Agu was not yet a free man.

According to Nwonwu, Agu is presently in custody of the DSS.

“Chiwetalu Agu is still not free. He is with DSS now. Colleagues say they are looking for a top lawyer to bail him,” Nwonwu wrote on his known Facebook page on Friday.

Recall that there were widespread reports on Friday that Agu had been released by the Nigerian Army, following his arrest on Thursday, for wearing the Biafran regalia.

Agu was arrested in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Thursday.

The army had come out to say it arrested Agu for soliciting support for the separatist group, IPOB.

“Dressed in a very well known attire of the proscribed group, Chiwetalu Agu was picked up for questioning while inciting members of the public to join the proscribed group. Though he attempted puting up some resistance when troops made effort to take him into custody, he was not assaulted or subjected to brutalisation.

“While the NA recognises the inalienable rights of the citizenry to freedom of movement and expression as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is apparently a violation for any individual or group to incite the public to cause mayhem or break down of law and order.

“It is therefore pertinent to state that while exercising such freedoms, it must be done within the confines of the law, bearing in mind the imperative for peace, and national security,” the army had said in a statement.

The military had on Friday released Agu before he was reportedly picked up by the DSS for questioning.