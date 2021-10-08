How We Killed Bandit, Rescued Six Kidnapped Victims In Kaduna—Police

Kaduna State Police Command has arrested three kidnappers and killed one bandit in Lere and Fatika District of Giwa local council in the state.

It was learnt that the command also rescued six victims and recovered weapons from the suspects.

File photo used to illustrate story.

This was made known in a statement on Thursday by the command's spokesperson, ASP Muhammad Jalige.

He explained that the operatives alongside Operation Puff Adder II earlier in October, acting on credible intelligence, stormed Yadi forest in Fatika District of Giwa Local Government Area and engaged bandits in a fierce gun battle.

According to the statement, one of the suspected bandits was killed while others fled with bullet wounds into the forest.

"The operatives recovered one AK49 rifle loaded with 31 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, one locally made rifle with one 12-gauge polymer cased shotgun shell," he stated.

He called on members of the public, especially medical practitioners to report to the police the case of any person found with bullet wounds.

Also according to the PRO, the police rescued six persons kidnapped along Barde/Keffi Road after a gun duel with bandits on October 4.

"On 5th October, 2021, operatives of the command while in pursuance of a reported kidnapping incident that occurred on 4th October, 2021 at about 1830hrs along Barde/Keffi road, cautiously and tactically trailed and caught up with the bandits in the forest," the statement read.

They engaged them in a gun duel which resulted in the bandits abandoning their victims and scampered into the forest with bullet wounds.

"Six kidnapped victims were successfully rescued unhurt, namely; (1) Bala Sharif 'M' of Jos North LGA, Plateau state; (2) Kirman Joseph 'M' of Pankshin, Plateau state; (3) Chai Markus 'M' of Ganawuri (4) Sani Abubakar 'M' of Mangu, Plateau state; (5) Musa Daniel 'M' of Mangu, Plateau state and; (6) ASC Alfred Dakon 'M' a staff member of Nigerian Correctional Service of Nasarawa State Command," he added.

Jalige said the victims were debriefed and subsequently allowed to return to their respective families