Residents Flee Imo Community After Killing Of Security Personnel, Youth

The personnel on Friday confronted a youth allegedly engaged in oil bunkering in the village and killed him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2021

Some villagers of the Izombe community in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State have deserted their homes over fears trailing the alleged killing of security personnel and a youth.

The situation reportedly forced the youths to descend on the security personnel and killed them too.

The situation became charged when the personnel in their numbers stormed the community for retaliation causing the burning of the palace of the traditional ruler of the community and other houses close to the Eze’s palace.

