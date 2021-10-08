Zoning 2023 Presidency May Destroy Peoples Democratic Party – Board of Trustees Chairman, Jibrin Warns

He noted that the PDP BoT was ready to assist the party’s leadership in ensuring peace ahead of the elective convention.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2021

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, BoT, has urged the party leaders to be cautious in handling the zoning of the party’s presidential ticket and other elective offices for 2023.

The BoT stressed that the zoning of the party’s presidential tickets may destroy the party.

The Chairman of PDP BoT, Walid Jibrin, disclosed this while addressing journalists at PDP’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

He said, “We are not talking about the zoning of the offices of the President, Vice President, Senate President or Speaker of the House of Representatives yet.

“Zoning can mar or destroy our party. But by the grace of God, we will not allow it to happen.

“What I can say is that we should never be personal because when you want to be personal, the issue of disunity will come.

“The BoT met today in our continuous commitment to bring peace and unity to this party,” he added.

There have been talks and controversies, particularly among the governors as to the region that should produce the president in 2023 and succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Southern Governors' Forum had warned that the Southern region should be allowed to produce the president, threatening that it would never support any northern candidate for the 2023 polls.

The Northern Governors' Forum days later had met and replied their southern counterparts that zoning was not only unconstitutional but undemocratic.

The northern governors’ forum had insisted that it would not be coerced to give up the 2023 presidency to the southern region.

 

