Kogi State Residents Live In Fear As Gunmen Abduct Two Chiefs, Kill Others

In Kabba, the kidnappers were said to have first attacked the Headmaster of Otu Egunbe primary school around Ayedun and whisked him away.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2021

Residents of communities in Kabba town and Lokoja, the Kogi State capital are now living in fear following renewed abductions of persons by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in their areas, PM News reports.

On Friday, multiple abductions were reported in Kabba, the headquarters of the Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, and Lokoja, the state capital.

In the ancient town of Kabba where there have been series of kidnappings in the last month, the rampaging gunmen killed a man, and abducted four others including two chieftaincy title holders.

Some gunmen also abducted two persons along Zone 8 to Crusher Road of Lokoja, the state capital.

In Kabba, the kidnappers were said to have first attacked the Headmaster of Otu Egunbe primary school around Ayedun and whisked him away.

The headmaster was said to be on his way to Egbeda community for a programme before he was abducted.

The gunmen then proceeded to Kakun -Kabba where they killed one Chief Raphael Tolufashe Asa and abducted his daughter.

The gunmen who reportedly stormed the village around 8.30am also abducted one Chief Obamakun Maji, and a Fulani man whose name was yet to be ascertained.

The gunmen have made contact with families of the victims and demanded for N30million ransom as a collective fee to set the abductees free, it was learnt.

The Kogi Police Command Police Public Relation Officer, DSP William Aya who confirmed the incident, said security personnel had been mobilised to secure release of the victims.

The series of abduction is the fourth in Kogi West as the area witnessed breakdown of law and order in the past five weeks.

First, was the attack on Kabba Prison in which five people were killed and about 200 inmates were set free.

Not long after, three poultry farmers were abducted in some communities in Kabba.

Also, there was the attack on ECWA church during Sunday service in the area.

One member of the church was killed while three others were abducted during the attack.

Chief Julius Oshadumo, a retired civil servant who was one of the abductees later died in a gun battle between kidnappers and vigilante officials who were on a rescue mission.

The worsening insecurity has forced residents and travellers around to now live in fear.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arrest Women Using Hijabs To Smuggle Guns To Kidnappers In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Grants EFCC Order To Freeze Student’s Account Over Suspicious Transactions
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Fraud: CSO Gives Oyo-Ita 72 Hours To Resign Or Face Protest
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Female Student Raped By Three Men In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Nigeria University To Develop Policy To Curb Sexual Harassment
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Angry Nigerian Drivers Protest Police Extortion, Block Road
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023: Nigeria Needs Institutions, Not Rallying Round Personalities Like Tinubu – All Progressives Congress Lawmaker
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Sets Up Court Martial To Try 158 Officers, Soldiers In North-East
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Suffers From Clueless Leadership From Federal To Local Levels – Attahiru Jega
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Zoning Chairmanship Of Peoples Democratic Party To North Threatens Nigeria’s Democracy – Coalition
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Invade Sokoto Market, Kill 19 Traders, Injure Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics South-West Group Moves Against 1999 Constitution, Begins Campaign To Demand Referendum
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Tragedy Of Serving A Dictator – The Case Study Of Tolu Ogunlesi, By Tony Ademiluyi
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ailing Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Quietly Returns To Nigeria From UK, Shuns Earlier Planned Fanfare
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Scandal EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Ministry Of Justice Under Attorney-General, Malami Goes Bankrupt, Exhausts 2021 Budget, Unable To Pay Workers' Salaries
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Condemns Illegal Detention Of Veteran Actor, Chiwetalu Agu Without Access To Counsels, Relations
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Women Using Hijabs To Smuggle Guns To Kidnappers In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Thugs Attack All Progressives Congress Chieftain, Burn House In Nasarawa Over Election Results
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad