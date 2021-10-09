Kogi State Residents Live In Fear As Gunmen Abduct Two Chiefs, Kill Others

Residents of communities in Kabba town and Lokoja, the Kogi State capital are now living in fear following renewed abductions of persons by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in their areas, PM News reports.

On Friday, multiple abductions were reported in Kabba, the headquarters of the Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, and Lokoja, the state capital.

In the ancient town of Kabba where there have been series of kidnappings in the last month, the rampaging gunmen killed a man, and abducted four others including two chieftaincy title holders.

Some gunmen also abducted two persons along Zone 8 to Crusher Road of Lokoja, the state capital.

In Kabba, the kidnappers were said to have first attacked the Headmaster of Otu Egunbe primary school around Ayedun and whisked him away.

The headmaster was said to be on his way to Egbeda community for a programme before he was abducted.

The gunmen then proceeded to Kakun -Kabba where they killed one Chief Raphael Tolufashe Asa and abducted his daughter.

The gunmen who reportedly stormed the village around 8.30am also abducted one Chief Obamakun Maji, and a Fulani man whose name was yet to be ascertained.

The gunmen have made contact with families of the victims and demanded for N30million ransom as a collective fee to set the abductees free, it was learnt.

The Kogi Police Command Police Public Relation Officer, DSP William Aya who confirmed the incident, said security personnel had been mobilised to secure release of the victims.

The series of abduction is the fourth in Kogi West as the area witnessed breakdown of law and order in the past five weeks.

First, was the attack on Kabba Prison in which five people were killed and about 200 inmates were set free.

Not long after, three poultry farmers were abducted in some communities in Kabba.

Also, there was the attack on ECWA church during Sunday service in the area.

One member of the church was killed while three others were abducted during the attack.

Chief Julius Oshadumo, a retired civil servant who was one of the abductees later died in a gun battle between kidnappers and vigilante officials who were on a rescue mission.

The worsening insecurity has forced residents and travellers around to now live in fear.