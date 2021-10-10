‘I'm A Little Emotional, I Returned Hale, Hearty And Well’—Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Tells Gathering At Welcome-back Event

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has gone on his first outing since his return from the United Kingdom (UK) last Friday night.

The former Lagos State governor, on Sunday, reunited with his political associates and protégés at a welcome-back event and prayer hosted by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the State House in Marina.

Tinubu was received at 2:45 pm by Sanwo-Olu in company with his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, said the event was attended by all elected office holders and political appointees in Lagos.

The attendees included the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

Members of the State Executive Council, Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) and council chairmen were also in attendance.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported Tinubu's quiet return to Nigeria on Friday after spending months overseas for medical care.

This medium had earlier reported his planned return to a “grand welcome” organised by his political associates on Sunday.

However, due to his inability to stand the rigours of a physical rally, the ex-Lagos governor quietly entered into the country on Friday instead of Sunday (today), shunning any pre-arranged fanfare.

SaharaReporters had reported that a grand welcome was being arranged at the Nigeria Police College in Ikeja, Lagos for the politician.

However, top sources confirmed his ‘early’ return to SaharaReporters on Friday.

“Tinubu has quietly returned tonight. He returned quietly but can’t stand the rigours of a physical rally.

"Tinubu has quietly returned tonight. He returned quietly but can't stand the rigours of a physical rally.

"He arrived on a Falcon jet with registration number VP-CBT. The tracking for the jet is blocked on aviation tracking platforms," a source had disclosed.

Tinubu, clad in a dark grey kaftan and a blue cap on Sunday, said he was highly elated to return to the country after his three-month medical tourism.

He said the prayer event was an emotional one for him, adding that he was overwhelmed by good wishes from Nigerians while he was away.

Tinubu said: “I’m a little emotional now but I’m happy. God is the giver of life and the only one who can take life. And he (God) says if I grant you power and the privilege in this life; I am the only one who can take it from you if you don’t use it in the way and manner that promotes humanity. God can give power to anyone he wills.

“It is the same God that has spared us till today and has given us the privilege. I give glory to God, because I’m standing before you hale, hearty and well. Today is a day of joy for me, having fixed today for this great event. We are here giving praises to God. May God bless all of you in attendance. I am grateful. I cannot say more than that today. Thank you all.”

Sanwo-Olu described Tinubu’s return as good news for his supporters across the country, noting that the APC leader had been rejuvenated with renewed vigour for his next political move.

He said: “We have countless reasons to be grateful to God for bringing Asiwaju back home, fully rejuvenated. Since Friday when our leader and father came back, it has been a joyful moment for the teeming residents of Lagos, his supporters and Nigerians across the country. We give glory to God who brought you (Tinubu) back with sound health and stronger vigour.

“On behalf of all political office holders, party leaders and faithful, we welcome our leader back and we give praises to God on his behalf that the intention of evil-minded people who spread malicious rumour against our leader did not materialise. This event shows Asiwaju is healthy and possesses more energy to embark on his next move in politics.”