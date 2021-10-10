Alleged N1.5billion Debt: Court Sets Date To Decide If To Unfreeze 20 Bank Accounts Of Bauchi Government

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, in Lagos, will on November 3, 2021, decide whether or not to vacate a freezing order placed on about 20 bank accounts belonging to the Bauchi State government.

This is related to a suit filed by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) over alleged N1.5 billion debt.

Justice Aneke fixed the matter for ruling after listening to submissions of counsel for AMCON, Mr. Olugbuyiro Akinola, and that of Bauchi State, Mr. Sylvester Elema SAN.

AMCON had in suits numbers, FHC/L/AMC/64/2021, FHC/CS/AMC/66/2021, and FHC/L/AMC/67/2021 alleged that the Bauchi State government borrowed the money from Equatorial Trust Bank (now Sterling Bank Plc).

Defendants in the suits are the Attorney-General of Bauchi State, Bauchi State government, Accountant-General, Bauchi State, Chief Administrative Officer of Hospital Management Board, Bauchi State, Chief Accountant Hospital Management Board Branch, Bauchi State, and the Amalgamated Union of Pubic Corporation, Civil Service, Technical & Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE).

AMCON had prayed the court to freeze the state’s bank accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria and 20 other banks. Some of the banks affected are Access Bank Plc, Citi Bank Nigeria Limited, ECOBANK Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, First City Monument Bank, Heritage Bank Plc, Polaris Bank Plc and Keystone Bank Plc.

Other banks are Providus Bank, Standard IBTC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank Limited, Sterling Bank Plc, Suntrust Bank, Union Bank of Nigeria, United Bank for Africa, Unity Bank Plc, Wema Bank Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc.

A vacation judge, Justice Tijjani Ringim had on August 30, 2021, granted a motion ex parte dated July 19, 2021, filed by AMCON, praying the court to restrict the respondents either directly or indirectly from transferring, withdrawing, or dealing with or disposing of any of the monies standing to the credit of the respondents in the Central Bank of Nigeria to the total outstanding debt of N271,489, 820.75.

Justice Ringim also directed the Central Securities Clearing Systems Plc to provide information and details of the respondents’ companies and interests, including stocks, shares, securities, and dividends to AMCON or its counsel.

The court further made an order compelling all the banks to disclose and produce bank details, statements of accounts, bank balances, and monies standing to the credit of the respondents.

AMCON had through his lawyer, Olugbuyiro Akinola stated that the Amalgamated Union of Public Technical & Recreational Services Employees, Hospital Management Board, Bauchi State obtained loan facilities in eight batches from Equatorial Trust Bank Limited (now Sterling Bank Plc).

He averred that eight loan facilities were offered to the defendants on February 3, 2009, in the sum of N15,000,000.00 each making a total of a N120,000,000.00 at the contractual rate of 22 per cent each per annum for 16 months, to acquire assets in favour of the members of the 6 defendants in Bauchi State.

He argued that in accordance with the conditions precedent for drawdown as contained in the Offer letters the 4th and 5th defendants executed a corporate guarantee in favour of Equatorial Trust Bank Limited (now Sterling Bank Plc.) stating that the total loan sum, as well as the accrued interest, would be repaid as and when due. He added that the defendants ‘are indebted to the AMCON in the sum of N293,997,934.16 million as of 30th of June 2021, plus accrued interest at 17 percent being the principal sum and accrued interests.

In one of the suits, AMCON is also claiming N346, 611,547.34 million being the sum owed by the state government, which arose from the credit facility extended to Bauchi state by Equatorial Trust Bank (now Sterling Bank Plc) which the State government allegedly failed or refused to liquidate.

AMCON is also demanding the sum of N100 million in general damages for breach of contract and for the cost of filing the suit. But, the Bauchi State government in an application to vacate the freezing order challenged the jurisdiction of the court arguing, that the amount of money stated in the said order as the outstanding debt was false and manifestly inflated.

The state through its lawyer, Sylvester Elema (SAN) stated that both parties in the suit met on August 24, 2021, and resolved the subject matter of the suit, a fact that was allegedly hidden from the court as at the date the orders were made.

"It, therefore, follows that the said orders made by this court on August 30, 2021 are not valid in law since the said orders are not supported by the provisions of Section 49, 50 and 50A of the AMCON Act 2010," he said.