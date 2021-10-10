Ondo Students Elect First Female National President

The National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS) on Sunday elected Mary Ogunga, a student activist as its President.

NAOSS is the highest student body in the Sunshine State.

Ogunga, a graduate of English Language from the University Of Benin, Edo State is currently studying law at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State.

She got 87 votes to defeat her rivals, Olu Ololajulo and Grace Atoyebi, who had 2 votes each.

SaharaReporters gathered that Ogunga is the first female elected President of the association.

On her plan for the association, she said her decision to run for Presidency was based on a desire to not only contribute but maintain, develop and rejuvenate the interest of all Ondo State students.

“As part of my plans for vying for this office, it is expedient that I must mention that the education of our student shall be of utmost importance to us. It is important to state that the political objective of the association is education for liberation,” she said.

“Our plans cut across a well-defined system to ensure smooth running and effective participation in competitions, career advancement programmes and seminars, amongst others.

“It is said that 'welfarism' of the members of any association is its main purpose for existence, and this is rightly provided for Section 8(1)(b) of the NAOSS Constitution. We shall continue to ensure the betterment and 'welfarism' of all NAOSSITES via the prompt payment of bursaries when due amongst others.

“While we recognise that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, we have carefully mapped out a social activity plan for NAOSS which is not limited to the NAOSS.

“We are equally working on the provision of a better sporting facility system and igniting the spirit of sportsmanship amongst our students. As a lover of sport and one who was an active member of the Chess Club at the University of Benin, I am not oblivious of the great role sport plays in every association.

“I will ensure a smooth and cordial relationship with the government of Ondo State to provide a ground for better understanding between (the government and) our students.”